Fired officer in Breonna Taylor case wants trial venue moved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Louisville police officer facing criminal charges in the Breonna Taylor raid wants his trial moved out of Louisville.

Brett Hankison says there’s been too much publicity about the case. The former detective was charged with wanton endangerment for firing his weapon into Taylor’s apartment the night she died. None of his shots struck Taylor, but he was charged for endangering Taylor’s neighbors. In a motion filed this week, Hankison’s attorney says a jury pool in Louisville would be prejudiced and biased.

Hankison’s trial on three counts of wanton endangerment is set for Aug. 31.