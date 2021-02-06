Bowling Green woman dies in early morning interstate crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Warren County woman died early Saturday morning after a crash along Interstate 65.

Kentucky State Police responded to Interstate 65 south near mile marker 32. The response time was 4:56 a.m., and authorities were alerted that it was a fatal collision.

A premilitary investigation reveals that a tan Ford passenger vehicle was disabled in the right lane of travel. Ceirra Brown, 30, of Bowling Green, was the driver of that vehicle.

A 2020 Peterbilt tractor hauling two trailers was traveling southbound in the right lane at that time. The semi truck purportedly hit the disabled vehicle and caused one of the trailers to overturn. Christopher Zatezalo, 44, of Spring, Texas, was driving the semi.

Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.