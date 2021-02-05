Strategic Planning subcommittee hears six proposals regarding Glasgow’s ‘brand’

Terry Bunnell, the chairperson of the Glasgow Strategic Planning committee, studies a table of documents at the first Listening and Design session of the Strategic Planning committee on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.

(BRENNAN CRAIN/WCLU NEWS)

GLASGOW, Ky. – A subcommittee of the Glasgow City Council’s Strategic Planning committee continued efforts Thursday evening to advance the city’s strategic plan.

The plan was handed down last September, and the Strategic Planning committee met almost a month later. The committee demonstrated little knowledge regarding community branding and identity building.

A branding committee was developed and tasked with developing an image and “personality” for Glasgow. That subcommittee decided late last year to seek input from various marketing firms.

The larger committee agreed to take proposals and hear presentations after its Jan. 7 meeting.

“Word of mouth was the main way that we received information on the agencies,” said chairperson of the committee, Terry Bunnell.

Six proposals were submitted from various advertising agencies.

Those agencies presented their proposals in a Zoom meeting on Thursday evening. Five agencies were Kentucky based, and one was centered in Franklin, Tenn.

Those firms included Tennessee-based ChandlerThinks; and Kentucky-based Oliver Creative; Current360; Crowd South; P&P Creative; and Campfir3.

Each company shared their thoughts for Glasgow’s branding efforts, and they presented an overview of their plans if hired for the project. The presentations lasted 30 minutes.

The committee hired the Kentucky League of Cities to assess the community. Three listening and design sessions were held throughout late 2019 and early 2020. The plan was presented in Sept. 2020.

The committee decided earlier that the plan could not advance until an identity was developed.

“And one of the first steps in the strategic plan refers to the development of a brand, a vision, an updated logo,” Bunnell said, “talking about community identity.”

Bunnell said the committee will narrow the selections down at its next meeting. Two of the six will be considered heavily before one is selected for the project. Whichever firm is hired will then begin work to develop a brand.

The committee identified six areas to develop over the next several months. Some of those other areas include housing and trail development.

Bunnell said the committee hopes to jumpstart work in those areas soon.

The Strategic Planning committee meets on Thursday, Feb.11 at 5:30 p.m. at Lera B. Mitchell Clubhouse.