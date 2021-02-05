Nets’ Kevin Durant and Lakers’ LeBron James lead All-Star fan voting

Nets forward Kevin Durant and Lakers forward LeBron James lead their respective conferences in the first All-Star game fan voting. Durant is the overall top vote-getter with 2,302,705 votes. He is averaging 30.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 36.9 minutes per game. James is averaging 25 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 33.5 minutes per contest.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry has received the most votes of any Western Conference guard (2,113,178) and Wizards guard Bradley Beal has received the most votes of any guard in the Eastern Conference with 1,273,817 votes.

The top-10 results from the first returns can be viewed at the link below.

