Friday 5th February 2021
House votes to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments over racist and extremist rhetoric

  • @ 5:05 am

The House approved a resolution Thursday removing GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her assigned committees. The final vote tally was 230-199 and 11 with Republicans voting in support of the resolution. Greene, a vocal supporter of Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, has been condemned by Democrats and many Republicans for embracing numerous conspiracy theories in videos and social media activity before she took office this year.

Greene appeared to endorse violence against prominent Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and suggested that the Sandy Hook and Parkland shootings were staged “false flag” operations. They have since been taken down. The move to remove Greene from the House Education and Labor Committee, as well as the House Budget Committee, came after Republican leaders refused to remove her themselves following pressure from Democrats to do so. 

Greene said in a speech ahead of the vote: “These were words of the past and these things do not represent me, they do not represent my district and they do not represent my values. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity, and I’ll tell you why. I believe in God with all my heart, and I am so grateful to be humbled, to be reminded that I’m a sinner, and that Jesus died on the cross to forgive me for — to forgive me for my sins. This is something I absolutely rejoice in today to tell you all. I think it’s important for all of us to remember, none of us are perfect. None of us are.”‘

