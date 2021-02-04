US productivity in Q4 falls by largest amount in 39 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. productivity in the October-December quarter fell by the largest amount in 39 years as the coronavirus pandemic roiled the labor market.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that productivity dropped at a 4.8% rate in the fourth quarter after having risen strongly in the two previous quarters.

The decline was the biggest quarterly setback since a 5.1% rate of decline in the second quarter of 1981.

Labor costs rose at an annual rate of 6.8% in the fourth quarter after having fallen at a 7% rate in the third quarter.