Budd arrested following surveillance,

(WARREN COUNTY REGIONAL JAIL)
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A pursuit ended in Warren County on Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities observed a Bowling Green man leaving a residence along Grider Pond Road. The person was identified as 21-year-old Joseph Budd. He was a passenger in the vehicle leaving the residence.
The residence was under surveillance in an ongoing drug investigation. Detectives knew Budd had two warrants for failure to appear, a news release said.
The car was stopped along Planters Way, and Budd fled on foot after a brief encounter.
The pursuit ended nearby, and authorities took Budd into custody.
Police seized a sawed-off shotgun, shotgun shells, baggies of methamphetamine and digital scales.
Budd had two previous felony convictions. He was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.