Budd arrested following surveillance,

(WARREN COUNTY REGIONAL JAIL)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A pursuit ended in Warren County on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities observed a Bowling Green man leaving a residence along Grider Pond Road. The person was identified as 21-year-old Joseph Budd. He was a passenger in the vehicle leaving the residence.

The residence was under surveillance in an ongoing drug investigation. Detectives knew Budd had two warrants for failure to appear, a news release said.

The car was stopped along Planters Way, and Budd fled on foot after a brief encounter.

The pursuit ended nearby, and authorities took Budd into custody.

Police seized a sawed-off shotgun, shotgun shells, baggies of methamphetamine and digital scales.

Budd had two previous felony convictions. He was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.