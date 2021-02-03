Miami Heat’s Meyers Leonard to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season. Leonard has been dealing with a left shoulder strain since Jan. 9, when he was forced to leave a game against the Washington Wizards because of the injury. He hasn’t played since then, and he’s only appeared in three games overall this season.

The 28-year-old Leonard finishes his season averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per game.

