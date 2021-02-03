Wednesday 3rd February 2021
High speed chase in stolen car, man arrested on 13 charges

  • @ 10:29 am

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A high speed chase started in Barren County and ended in Bowling Green with a collision and arrest on Tuesday morning. 

Codie Dewitt, 23, of Louisville, was pursued by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office and Glasgow Police Department for the theft of a 2004 Chevrolet truck, according to a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police. 

The utilization of a tire deflation device was partially successful, but it took Dewitt’s collision with an uninvolved citizen to stop his stolen vehicle completely.

Then, a trooper performed a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle. 

Dewitt was arrested and charged with 13 separate offenses including wanton endangerment in the first degree, assault in the second degree, fugitive from another state, and several other traffic-related offenses.

This number does not include pending charges he will face from the Barren County authorities. 

 

