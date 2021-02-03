Bragg signs with Kentucky Wesleyan surrounded by family, friends

Mason Bragg signs a letter of intent to play football for Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, Ky. Bragg was surrounded by his parents, Micheal and Misty, and other family and friends on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 inside Glasgow High School’s cafeteria.

(BRENNAN CRAIN/WCLU NEWS)

GLASGOW. Ky. – Glasgow High School senior, Mason Bragg, signed with Kentucky Wesleyan College on Wednesday afternoon.

Kentucky Wesleyan College has a longstanding relationship with the Glasgow High School football program. In 2017, Desi Austin and Ben Hughes both signed to continue their careers with the same college.

Bragg’s energy was collected Wednesday, and the room buzzed with excitement from his entire team. Pride radiated from his family too.

“I’ve always wanted to do it and I finally get to,” Bragg said. “ It’s just a dream come true and I’m excited. I’m ready to go!”

Michael Bragg, Mason’s father, said he has worked for his success consistently “since he was in first grade,” despite the dedication his journey demanded.

Michael said last June, Mason was selected to play in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl in Arlington, Texas at the Cowboys Stadium.

“That was a very big accomplishment for him,” Michael said.

During two games he completed 22 tackles, two sacks and one safety.

Michael said his relationship with his son developed early and is tightly intertwined with their shared love for football.

In Mason’s younger years, Michael volunteered to coach his son’s little league team, and since then Mason has called him his “number one fan.”

“Words cannot even explain how happy and proud I am of this young man and what he has become,” Michael said.

During his ceremonial introduction, Coach Jeff Garmon spoke about the importance of getting an education and finding a career path.

“It feels really good to see someone fulfill their dream and reach the potential that they wanted to reach,” Garmon said.

Mason will graduate from Glasgow High School in May. He plans to study criminal justice beginning this fall.

“He loves the game, and he just goes hard all the time when he’s on that field,” said Misty Bragg. “I am just so excited to get to watch him for four more years at least.”