Barren Co. Property Transfers – Week of Jan. 25, 2021

GLASGOW, Ky. – The following property transfers occurred from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2021. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family.

Jan. 25, 2021:

Steve R. Roberts and Tracey L. Roberts to Hometown Group LLC, .220 acres, East Water Street, $50,000.

Joel Edward Stumph, Joseph Lee Stumph, and Heather Stumph to Joel Edward Stumph and Joseph Lee Stumph, 7.51 acres, HWY 90.

G Unit KY LLC to Trevor N. Coe LLC, 1.48 acres, Baker Hale Street, $380,000.

January 26th, 2021:

Katherine Rea Hawks to William Joseph Hawks, 6.759 acres, Finney Road.

Shirley Lucille Saddler Estate to Sean Wesley Buchannan, Lot 9, Golf Course Estates, $220,000.

Tyler Wade Sherfey and Amanda Leigh Sherfey to Malcolm B. Adwell, Lot 10, Longhunters Oil City Acres, $136,000.

William H. Simmons and Anna B. Simmons to Danny Carroll Dilley, Jessie Carroll Dilley, Tract, Cleveland Avenue, $119,500.

The Annie B. Settle Estate to Dylan A. Ezell-Cartier, Lot 13, Castle Ridge Subdivision, $163,900.

Joseph N. Bradshaw and Sue C. Bradshaw to Corey Matthew Shockley and Virginia Jobeth Shockley, 5.116 acres, HWY 87, $180,000.

Leslie Steven Neville, Ashley Russell Neville, Steven Pierce Neville, and Sarah Gentry Neville to Dakota James Reed, Matthew Clayton Deishler, and Zachary Ryan Tunberg, 2 parcels, Barren County, $334,612.

Southern Cross Estates Inc. to Debra K. Nicholas and Jeffrey L. Nicholas, .63 acres, Hollis Thomas Road, $130,000.

Cheri R. Tolle to Tony Wells Tolle, 4 parcels, Vernon School Road.

Jan. 27th, 2021:

Marjorie A. Shelley and Curtis Jr. Shelley to Bobby Gene Martin and Teresa Ann Martin, 0.137 acres, Steeplechase Road.

Kimberly A. Dedman and Duane Dedman to Universal Group Inc., 2 Tracts, West Cherry Street, $20,000.

Will of Phyllis Marr to Kimberly J. Escobedo , 5 tract, Old Bowling Green Road, $425,000.

Pamela Gray, Sammy Gray, and Kenneth S. Gray Jr. to Donnie Edward Mesker Indalee Kristen Mesker, 11.347 acres, Rick Road, $53,110.

Ronnie D. Johnson and Marcia Johnson to Jerry W. Johnson and Rebecca Johnson, 2 tracts, Lecta Spur Road.

Paul McKinney and Martia McKinney to Jerry Ward and Alexandria Ward, .347 acres, Bartlett Road, $1,000.

Truist Bank to Scott Alan Klien, 3 parcels, Garrett’s Hideout Road, $55,000.

Terry Douglas Shank, Cathleen Shank, Georgine S. Shank, Star Crockett, Dan Crockett, and Star Garrison to Eastbrook Estates LLC, 10.21 acres, Columbia Avenue, $350,000.

Jan. 28th, 2021:

Floyd Shirley to Ashley Wilson and Cameron Wilson, .874 acres, Woodson Way, $25,000.

Jerry W. Johnson and Rebecca Johnson to Jimmy E. White, Jess D. White, and Diane White, .814 acres, Lecta Spur Road, $5,000.

Duhamel Roman and Karina L. Roman to John A. Young and Emilie Embry Young, Lots #26 & #27, Indian Hills Resorts, $38,000.

Kenneth R. Ford and Ken Ford to Noah Thomas Ford, .339 Acres (Tract #14), Homewood Boulevard, $10,000.

James Harp to Lisa Hope and Marty Hope, 3.72 acres, Beechtree Lane, $88,500.

Pamela Gray, Kenneth S Gray Jr. and Sammy Gray to Thomas Logan Rich and Brittany Rich, 49.422 acres, Rick Road, $130,000.

American Materials Inc. to Sneed Logistics Inc., 2.49 acres, American Avenue, $2,150,000.

Richard Crowe and Joretta Crowe to Berthel D. Richie and Bonnie Dilley Richie, 10.642 acres, Bluff Springs Road, $45,000.

Sandra Zimmerman Pester, Eugene Charles Palmer, Susan Zimmerman Reynolds, Paul Reynold, Martha Wagner, and Highlander Development LLC to Frank Wickliffe Mimms, Lot 24, Shangri-la Subdivision, $22,500.

James H. Guffey and Betty B. Guffey to Jerry Dale Guffey and Maria Elena Guffey, Lot 21, Jano Way, $110,000.

Jan. 29th, 2021:

Joseph A. Shrock and Kathryn W. Shrock to Andy P. Shrock and Verna L. Shrock, 49.754 acres, Tobacco Road, $140,608.

Tab Rentals & Investments LLC to Billy J. Pollock, Multiple Tracts, Wold Island Road, $56,500.

Kellie D. Jones to Timothy D. Middleton, 9.435 square feet, East Broadway.

T L H Properties LLC to Diversified Portfolio LLC, .419 acres, North Race Street, $285,000.