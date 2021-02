GLASGOW, Ky. – The following marriage licenses were issued from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2021.

Jan. 29, 2021:

Lauren Olivia Heath, 22, of Hardyville, and Austin Jackson Hanner, 25, of Glasgow.

Jan. 30, 2021:

Martha Ann Hatcher, 19, and Ethan Dewayne Embry, 19, of Cave City,

Feb. 1, 2021:

Mary Francis Shirley, 43, of Tompkinsville, and Stephen Douglas Cloyd, 30, of Glasgow.