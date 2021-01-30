Kentucky manufacturer expanding, adding 200 jobs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a Kentucky manufacturer is expanding and hiring more workers. A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear says Material Handling Systems Inc. plans to invest $7.6 million in a new facility in Bowling Green. The Thursday statement says the expansion will create 200 full-time jobs. The Mt. Washington-based company manufactures conveyor and automated sortation equipment. The statement says the Warren County facility will provide steel structures for conveyor and sortation systems that will be installed at the company’s headquarters in Mt. Washington. Material Handling Systems says the expansion is a response to recent and anticipated growth.