Lindell Hurrell Sexton, 82, of Hardyville passed away on January 27, 2021 at Baptist Health Hardin hospital in Elizabethtown, KY. He was born on March 31, 1938 in Barren County to the late W.H. Sexton and Christine Coomer Sexton. He retired from Gates Rubber Company in Elizabethtown.

God called Lindell to preach in 1966 and he served God in every facet of his life. He devoted his life to spreading the word of God and witnessing to others. Following God’s direction, he has baptized a large number of people after they were saved, married numerous couples and been there for so many people throughout the years as their pastor and brother in Christ.

Lindell preached at Church in Canmer and Wesley Chapel Church before God called him and several other of his brothers in Christ to start Faith Independent Church in 1986 where he has been the sole pastor of the church since it’s creation.

Lindell married the love of his life, Ollie Mae, on June 12, 1959. From that union came two sons, Mark and Tim. Lindell would often tell others that “God has blessed him” or that he is a “blessed man” for the large family God blessed him and Ollie Mae with as they also have several grandchildren and great grandchildren that he loved dearly.

Besides his parents, Lindell was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Kenny Biggs, and his Nephew, Donnie Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 61 and a half years, Ollie Mae Sexton; two sons, Tim (Monica) Sexton and Mark (Kim) Sexton; two siblings, W.T. (Bonnie) Sexton and Betty Jean Biggs; five grandchildren, Matthew (Tiffany) Sexton, Danielle (Doug) Ponder, Joey (Lori) Sexton, Jacob (Morgan) Sexton and Jared Sexton; nine great-grandchildren,

Chandon Sexton, Bryson Sexton, Keyleigh Sexton, Makennah Sexton, Jayden Sexton, Mia Sexton, Hannah Ponder, Elias Sexton and Dawson Sexton; special family friends, Darris and Karen Waters; his Faith Independent Church family whom he loved so much; as well as many other family and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Faith Independent Church at 11 am. Burial will follow at Whickerville Cemetery under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 5 pm – 8 pm on Saturday, January 30th, in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home and again on Sunday, from 9 am until service time at Faith Independent Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Gideons International.