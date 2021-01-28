Frances Story Read, 92, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at her home. Frances was born in Barren County on November 23, 1928 to the late Robert and Myrtle Witty Story. She was married to the late Edwin Read. Ms. Read retired as office manager of JC Penny and was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church.

Survivors include, three sons, Robert Read, Wallace Nunnally (Dixie), both of Glasgow, Kentucky, Shannon Read of Cincinnati, Ohio; one daughter-in-law, Cindy Read; six grandchildren, Michael Lee Nunnally (Trisha), James Rice Read, Schuyler Matthew Read, Robert Matthew Read, Nicholas Edwin Read, Tammy Alford; three great grandchildren, Raelyn Nunnally, Owen Nunnally, Taylor Wyatt; one sister, Louise Furlong; one great niece, Mary Howell; one great nephew, Andrew Howell (Erin); and three great-great nephews, Jaxson Howell, Tyson Howell, and Kane Howell.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Richard Read; one brother-in-law, Travis Furlong; one niece, Cindy Howell; and one brother, Clarence Cummins (Kathleen).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Norton’s Children’s Hospital C/O Children’s Hospital Foundation Dept. 86140 P.O. Box 950183 Louisville, Kentucky 40295-0183.

The funeral service for Ms. Read will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, January 30th at the

A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday morning until time for the service. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Ms. Read. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.