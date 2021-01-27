Zoey Lynn Butrum, 2, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Glasgow, KY native was a daughter of Jamie Lee Allan Butrum and Alisha Kay Cross Butram, who survive.

She is survived by her parents: Jamie and Alisha Butrum, Scottsville, KY;

3 brothers: Zeke Butrum, Zadyn Butrum and Jaxon Butrum;

1 sister: Ally Butrum;

Maternal grandparents: Evonne Stinson and husband, Joe Fred “Chip” Stinson, Scottsville, KY;

Maternal great grandmother: Irene Martin, Scottsville, KY;

Paternal great grandmother: Alice Scarbrough, Scottsville, KY;

1 uncle: Joseph Kepley and fiancee’, Jennifer, Scottsville, KY;

2 aunts: Rosetta Schrum and husband, Nick, Lexington, KY and Nicole Cross, Bowling Green, KY;

4 cousins: Amy, Madison, Josiah and Adian;

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather: Lester Butrum; paternal grandmother: Lisa Scarbrough Stinson and maternal great grandfather: Garnett Martin.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Maxie McGuffey officiating and burial in Union Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 A.M. Saturday at Goad Funeral Home. According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association, social distancing and face mask are REQUIRED and NO PUBLIC lounge is available.