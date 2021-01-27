Charlotte Joy Bowles Rigdon, 87, Glasgow, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Wesley and Alma Riley Bowles. She was a retired clerk from the Barren County Conservation District after 56 years of service. She was a member of the Edmund Rogers Chapter DAR and of the First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Dr. Amelia Kiser and her husband Dr. Kyle Kiser; two grandchildren: Olivia Baye Kiser and Stratton Riley Kiser all of Glasgow; one brother-in-law, R. B. Stephens of Birmingham, AL; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jesse Ray Rigdon; and four sisters: Dorris Stephens, Lois Gibbons, Ruth Edmunds, and Ivone Broady.

Funeral services will be held 10 am Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2 pm Friday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Shanti Niketan Hospice House.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.