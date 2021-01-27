Archives for December 1980

December 1980

Glasgow Daily Times

12-1-1980- Decorating Chairmen for the Happy Valley Christmas Bazaar were Annette Delk, Janice Webb and Charolette Campbell. The event will be December 6th.

12-2-1980- Cave City Council opposes endangered listing for Cave Shrimp. This would shrink Green River to 1/3 in size because Lock & dam #6 would be removed.

12-3-1980- Barren County Board of Education authorizes study on an addition to Eastern Elementary School.

AD – George’s Shoe Repair – George Gorby, “The Cobbler”. Let us help you this Christmas. Leather billfolds, belts, and boots would make great gifts.

12-4-1980- Lucas Post Office won’t close after all. It will operate two hours a day.

12-5-1980-Barren County’s Unemployment rate dropped 2.3% from September to October. October was 8.9% compared to September being 11.2%.

12-7-1980- AD – Foster House Fabrics – South 31 E By Pass. 1/3 off all fabrics. (First a restaurant, then Fabric, then Funeral Home, then resident and now Glasgow Board of Education office).

Ladies Matinee Musicale sponsors a Christmas Tour on Sunday, December 13th. At the homes of Garland Garst, Jim Whiteside and Randolph Wilson Jr.

12-8-1980- Barren County Purple Heart Recipients receive Certificates of Appreciation from the Barren County Veterans Committee.

12-9-1980- Cave City Chamber of Commerce’s new President is Damon Talley. Outgoing president Bob McDaniel was named Cave City Citizen of the Year.

12-11-1980- AD- Gift Ideas from Watsons – Presto Quartz Heater, Oster 10 speed blender, Gillette Lighted Zoom Mirror, Clairol True to Light Makeup Mirror.

Herb Leamon has been awarded $1,807.00 for a suggestion he made at the Eaton Corporation.

12-12-1980- E B Terry presents Christmas Program Thursday night under the direction of Jill Bailey.

Ribbon Cutting held at Mr. Joe’s Cosmetology and Barber Shop – Columbia Ave. Joe Thompson, Betty Thompson, Grover Wyatt and Tressa Meredith, operators.

12-14-1980- Glasgow Baptist Church presents “Stranger in the Straw”. Winn Davis, Autumn Johnson and Andrea Garmon are three of the participants.

Anniversaries – 50th of Mr. and Mrs. Sammie Wimpee, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Proffitt, Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Graven, Mr. and Mrs. Trilby Clarkson .

12-15-1980- David Gray, BCHS, was elected State Beta President at the recent convention.

12-16-1980- Col. Harland Sanders dies! 9-9-1890 –12-16-1980

Samson Street Church Pastor Bill Perry preached on the church’s rooftop Sunday – He said he would if he could get 100 people to church on a recent Sunday.

12-17-1980- Sports – Warren East nips Glasgow in two OT’s 56-55. Barren County Boys overcome deficit with a win over Caverna 74-63.

12-21-1980- About 370 people gathered in a place in Mammoth Cave called “Methodist Church” to hear carolers sing. Hopefully it will become an annual event.

GHS’s Scott Travis signs with WKU to play football.

12-22-1980- Liberty Street Soil Conservation Essay Winners were Mary Norris, 1st, Amy Norris, 3rd and Sam Day Dickinson, 2nd.

12-23-1980- Ambulance Service will still share Glasgow Fire Department station until April. The ambulance service is still looking for a site to build a new place for them.

12-24-1980- Jimmy Estes of Barren County was crowned Farm Bureau King of Kentucky.

12-26-1980- Tracy Homemaker’s Club Christmas party was a family Christmas dinner with an abundant potluck meal enjoyed by all.

12-28-1980- Gamaliel’s Littlest Cheerleader, Jenny Myers, was featured in a new story on this day.

12-29-1980- Plaza Theatre is now closed. Owner L S Slinker says he plans to made extensive repairs this spring and reopen the building in the summer.

12-30-1980- Barren River Rod and Gun Club 1981 President, Leonard Johnson gives award to Barry Eaton, Outgoing President, ; Kenneth England received the Largest Buck Killed award; Garnett Lowery received the Largest bass award, James Elmore received the largest Crappie award and John Peden received the Largest trout award.

12-31-1980- Metcalfe County Boys slide by Tompkinsville Bears 68-67 and Gamaliel bounces Scotties 56-46. Trojans rip Colonels 63-45.