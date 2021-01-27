Archives for December 1970

December 1970

The Republican

12-3-1970- Red Cross School won the first place award in last Friday’s Christmas Parade. Eastern was 2nd and Glasgow took first in the High School Division with Hiseville 2nd and Temple Hill 3rd.

Tompkinsville All-State Football player Johnny Bushong signs with Western.

The all new modern Park City State Bank has opened for business.

Miss Loretta Martin has been chosen to attend the National 4-H Congress in Chicago.

Hiseville Students get to fill local government positions for a day – Jill McCoy, County Clerk, James Garner, Coroner, and Gary Botts, Tax Commissioner.

12-10-1970- Drug Abuse Program is planned for the Glasgow area.

Three receive Cal Rogers Award by the Mammoth Cave District Scouting Association – Rev. Ernest Baulch of Park City, Mrs. Avon Black, Glasgow and Gene Hagan of Tompkinsville.

Sports – Scotties win 64-48 over Taylor County. Tompkinsville over Cumberland Co. and Metcalfe County wins over Clinton County.

12-17-1970- Fountain Run resident, Aunt Kelly Caruth celebrates 97 years of living.

Christmas shoppers fill Glasgow Stores, Young and old – Beth Ann Bunch, John Robert Simpson and Mrs. Paul Sabens were just three of the many shoppers.

Open House at “The Maples” was held this weekend. The Home of John and Mary Mitchell.

A group of Glasgow friends enjoyed lunch at the Governor’s Mansion as guests of Gov. and Mrs. Nunn.

Ft. Run News – Mr. and Mrs. John M Dossey celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with Open House at their home near Ft. Run.

12-24-1970- Terry Jackson, 12 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Jackson, waited 6 months to celebrate but it was worth it with a trip to Nashville and seeing a Johnny Cash recording with a group of friends.

AD – Doyel’s Going Out of Business Sale – 25% off on every item in the entire store.

AD – John W Waite Association presents Wesley Heights Garden Apartments, adjacent to Glasgow’s Central Center Shopping Center.

12-31-1970- Services held for Reid Lyons, 58, manager of WCDS Radio.