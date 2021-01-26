Vonn Parsley, age 73 of Park City, departed this life on January 25, 2021 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was born on February 13, 1947 in Jefferson County to the late Nilard Vonhurst Parsley, Sr., and Virginia Nally Parsley, who survives. He was married to his devoted wife of fifty-three years, Judy Deckard Parsley, who also survives.

Vonn retired after thirty years with Southern States. In most recent years, he drove a feed truck. He was a former mayor of Park City and served as a current city commissioner for over twenty years. He was a deacon of Park City Baptist Church, and a member of Park City Masonic Lodge #934 F&AM. Vonn was a lifelong lover of horses, a collector of junk and a loyal Tennessee Vols fan.

Besides his wife and mother, he leaves to honor his memory—one daughter, Gina Parsley Hurt (Keith) of Park City; three grandchildren, Miranda Hurt Bonifay (Cody), Tristan Hurt and Jared Hurt; two great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Silas Bonifay and a host of friends.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Park City Baptist Church Elevator Fund, 24701 Louisville Road, Park City, KY 42160.

VISITATION

4 – 8 PM Friday, January 29, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

MASONIC SERVICE

7 PM, Friday, January 29, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

THE FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE PRIVATE.