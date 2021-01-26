Timothy Neal Chapman, 55, died January 25, 2021 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was a son of Nellie Frances Thompson Chapman and the late Charles Henry Chapman. He was a Marine Veteran.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years: Teresa Jo Larabee Chapman; one daughter Amber (Darrick) Proffitt; three sons: Bradley Chapman, Christopher Chapman and Matthew Chapman: five grandchildren: Madygan Proffitt, Samuel Proffitt, Benjamin Chapman, Decklyn Chapman and Izalyn Chapman; three brothers: Chuck (Delma) Chapman, Charlie (Melissa) Chapman and Tony Chapman; two sisters: Glada (Ric Gore) Hickman and Becky (Mike) Ramsey.

Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.