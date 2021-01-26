State Police seeking information in Knox County murder investigation

GRAY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is seeking the public’s help in finding a potential suspect in a murder case.

State Police said a call was received on Dec. 10, 2018 at 6:16 p.m. Post 10 (Harlan) received that call from Knox County Dispatch requesting assistance after human remains had been located off of Garland Cemetery Road in the Gray community of Knox County. Troopers and Detectives from Post 10 responded to the location and began an investigation.

Preliminary investigation indicated a 15-year-old juvenile was riding his four wheeler in a wooded area off of Garland Cemetery Road when he came across human remains. After locating the remains, KSP was notified to investigate.

The human remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification and a cause of death. KSP has since learned, the human remains were those of Adam Pinkley.

Police said Pinkley was 34-years-old at the time of his death. Based off evidence collected, Pinkley was murdered on or about May 31, 2018.

KSP also discovered Pinkley was reported missing to Laurel County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 before his remains where located in Knox County. The victim has ties to Laurel, Knox and Whitley Counties.

KSP is seeking any assistance from the public into any leads or suspects in the murder of Adam Pinkley. Anyone with information is urged to contact Post 10 Harlan at (606) 573-3131.

The case is still under investigation by Det. Jake Wilson.