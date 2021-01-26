Fredrick Lionell Harrod, 82 of Oakland died Sunday, January 24 at the Medical Center.

The Edmonson County native was a son of the late Harry Curtis Harrod and Bennett Marie Luttrell and is preceded in death by a brother, Merle Harrod. He was an inspector for General Motors, a member of Three Forks Church of Christ and served in the Army Reserve and U S Navy.

His survivors include his wife Kathleen “Pat” Cowles Harrod; four children, Patty Pedigo, Debbie Lewis (Larry), Janette Luttrell and Lisa Burgett; seven grandchildren, Leann Watkins, Chris Burgett (Carrie), Danielle Cole (Cody), Amy Neurohr, Justin Hester, Gary Pedigo, Matthew Burgett; 13 great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; one sister, Becky West; one sister-in-law, Rhonda Harrod and several nephews.

There will be a private family service with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel. The family request inlieu of flowers donations may be made to Three Forks Church of Christ, 200 Three Forks Rd., Smiths Grove, KY 42171 or the American Heart Association.