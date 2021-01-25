Willie Jesse Bowman, 81, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Monday, January 25th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Willie was born in Monroe County, KY on March 12, 1939, a son of the late Mary Lizzie (Bybee) and Jesse Sampson Bowman. On January 25, 1958, he married Geraldine Hume. They were married 63 yearsto the day of his passing. Willie was retired from Key Work Clothes. Willie is survived by his wife, Geraldine Bowman; a daughter, Teresa Carter, and husband, Dr. Tony; and a son, Bill Bowman, all of Tompkinsville; five grandchildren, Nick Carter, and wife, Lauren; Dr. Amy Gearlds, and husband, Justin; Ben Carter; Dr. Laura Inabnitt, and husband, Shawn; and Brock Bowman; four great grandchildren, Harper and Finn Gearlds, Clayton Carter and Briar Inabnitt. Willie is also survived by a sister, Betty Jane Emberton, of Louisville, KY. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandson, Jesse Bowman; three brothers, Maurice, Paul and Lovell Bowman, and three sisters, Elizabeth Montell, Naomi Miller and Leoda Bowman. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 28th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home with burial to follow in Memorial Lawn. Visitation is Wednesday, 5:00 – 8:00 PM, and Thursday, 8:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.