Thomas White, 73, of Horse Cave, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 24,
2021 at the Monroe County Medical Center. He was a son of the late Thomas
and Marion Hicks White.
He is survived by eight children: Tommy White, Meichelle (Sean) Willis,
Shane White, Garrett (Laura) White, Mikey (Savannah) White, Jimmy (Beverly)
White, Jon White and Rebecca (Quentel) White; one brother: Mark White; three
sisters: Janet (Mike) Bryant, Ann (Billy) Jones and Meta Cheryl (Jeff)
White; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and family and friends.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother: Todd White.
Funeral will be 11:00 am Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Hatcher & Saddler
Funeral Home in Glasgow, Kentucky. Visitation will be at the funeral home
after 9:00 am Friday until time for services. Burial will be at the
Haysville Cemetery 2:00 pm Friday, January 29, 2021.
In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and
memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given
time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing
will be necessary; and face coverings are required.