Thomas White, 73, of Horse Cave, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 24,

2021 at the Monroe County Medical Center. He was a son of the late Thomas

and Marion Hicks White.

He is survived by eight children: Tommy White, Meichelle (Sean) Willis,

Shane White, Garrett (Laura) White, Mikey (Savannah) White, Jimmy (Beverly)

White, Jon White and Rebecca (Quentel) White; one brother: Mark White; three

sisters: Janet (Mike) Bryant, Ann (Billy) Jones and Meta Cheryl (Jeff)

White; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and family and friends.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother: Todd White.

Funeral will be 11:00 am Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Hatcher & Saddler

Funeral Home in Glasgow, Kentucky. Visitation will be at the funeral home

after 9:00 am Friday until time for services. Burial will be at the

Haysville Cemetery 2:00 pm Friday, January 29, 2021.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and

memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given

time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing

will be necessary; and face coverings are required.