Mrs. Doris Emogene (Blair) Franklin of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at the Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 87 years, 4 months, and 13 days. She was born in the Columbia, Kentucky on Tuesday, September 12, 1933, the daughter of Thomas Elva and Lula (Bunch) Blair. She was of Methodist faith, a member of Red Banks United Methodist Church, and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Jennifer Arms, 2 great-granddaughters, Christian Vibbert, Keiley Franklin, sisters, Yvonne Franklin, Mary Blair, brother, William “Billy” Blair, brother-in-law, William Huddleston, infant son, Ricky Dean Franklin.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin Franklin of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom she wed July 27, 1957, children, Marvin “Junior” (Pat) Franklin of Lizton, Indiana, Tommy (Darlene) Franklin of Burkesville, Kentucky, Pam Arms of Palmetto, Florida, Doug (Brenda) Franklin of Lebanon, Indiana, Angela Antle of Palmetto, Florida, Robin Grider of Burkesville, Kentucky, sibling, Jewell Huddleston of Columbia, Kentucky, 14 grandchildren, Brian, Penny, Chessie, Vanessa, Jessica, Dewin Jr., Kellye, Ashley, Toshua, Joshua, Kristen, Tracy, Taylor, Chrissy, 28 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be conducted on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Jimmy Bunch officiating. The family will receive friends after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday till the funeral hour. Burial will be in the Grant Cemetery in Glensfork, Kentucky. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

