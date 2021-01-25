Margaret “Peggy” Brock, age 76 of Cave City, departed this life on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Magnolia Village in Bowling Green. The Cleveland, OH native was born on April 12, 1944 to the late Elizabeth Carroll and William Thomas Sinnott, Jr. She was married to her husband of fifty-three years, Ted Brock, who preceded her in death.

She worked as a social worker, housewife and secretary. She was a graduate of Ursuline College, and was a member of Our Lady of the Caves Catholic Church.

She leaves to honor her memory— two sons, Paul Brock (Karen) of Brownsville and John Brock (Cathy) of Baltimore, MD; one daughter, Laura Bennett (Jeff) of Horse Cave; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Patrick Bennett (Courtni) , Domenica “Nikki” Bennett (Angel), Theodore Jackson Bennett, Nicholas Daniel Brock, Rachel Kelly Brock, Nathan John Brock and Caroline Raine Brock; four great-grandchildren, Ella Marie Bennett, Gabriel Brock Banegas, Cooper Scott Bennett and Elora Reece Banegas; three sisters, Nancy McAnerney Sinnott, Carroll Dietzel and Sister St. John PCC (Nancy Gilmore) along with several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Ted, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Sinnott and four sisters, Nancy Murphy (Greg), Eileen Gold (Richard), Patricia Berry (Bud) and Jackie Rhoney (Richard).

Interment will be in St. John The Evangelist Church Cemetery, Sunfish, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Our Lady of the Caves Catholic Church.

THE VISITATION WILL BE PRIVATE.

FUNERAL MASS

2 PM, Friday, January 29, 2021

Our Lady of the Caves Catholic Church