Tuesday 26th January 2021
Joyce Hardin

  • @ 4:46 pm

Joyce Hardin, age 82 of Brownsville, departed this life on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at her residence.  The Jefferson County native was born on December 10, 1938 to the late John Burkhart and Pauline Settle.  She was happily married to her best friend, Eugene Hardin, who survives.

Joyce was a housewife, mother and grandmother.  She was of the Pentecostal faith. 

Besides her husband, she leaves to honor her memory– three sons, David W. Lindsey (Tammy), Danie R. Lindsey (Kelly) and Gary A. Lindsey (Beth) all of Louisville; three daughters, Belinda Ladd, Sharon A. Irby (Bruce) and Betty J. Burkhart (David) all of Louisville; two step-sons, Joel Hardin and Charles Hardin both of Grassland; thirteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry A. Lindsey, her son, Terry W. Lindsey and three siblings. 

Interment will be in Fairview Church Cemetery. 

WALK-THROUGH VISITATION

12—7 PM, Thursday, January 28, 2021

9—11 AM, Friday, January 29, 2021

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

 

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 AM, Friday, January 29, 2021

