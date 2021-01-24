Kentucky reports nearly 3,800 new COVID cases, 49 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky, (AP) — Kentucky reported nearly 3,800 new coronavirus cases and 49 virus-related deaths on Saturday.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the statewide rate of positive COVID-19 cases stayed below 11% for a second straight day. Virus cases in Kentucky have surpassed 344,000 since the pandemic began. The state says its virus-related death toll has reached at least 3,386. Beshear attended a memorial ceremony Friday outside the state Capitol to honor the Kentuckians who have died from the virus.

Beshear says the state’s rate of positive COVID-19 cases was down again Saturday, at 10.56%.