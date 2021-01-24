Forty-Five Cadets Graduate from Kentucky State Police Training Academy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 22, 2021) — Today, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Training Academy, along with the Governor’s Office and the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, presented graduation diploma’s to forty-five new troopers. These cadets have special significance as they represent the one-hundredth training class since the inception of the agency in 1948.

KSP acting Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said Cadet Class 100 should be proud of their accomplishments today but know that their actual journey begins in the morning. “Tomorrow will start the true ‘first day’ of their careers as Kentucky State Troopers. I challenge each of these new troopers to take that journey with humility, compassion, and a thirst to be better every day than they were the day before,” said Burnett.

The troopers earned their badges after completing twenty-four weeks of intense training while following ‘Healthy at Work’ guidelines, unlike any other cadet class in history have undergone. The training included more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, defensive tactics, first aid, high speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, traffic control, crowd control, armed robbery response, land navigation, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats and hazardous materials.

Cadet Class 100 was welcomed to their graduation by Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble. “I have a feeling of special honor today to address the troopers behind us for their extraordinary accomplishments,” said Noble. “We started with eighty-two cadets and we ended up with forty-five troopers here today. It is truly a calling to become a Kentucky State Trooper.”

Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown defined what sets the Kentucky State Police apart from others. “It’s a mystique that’s been built on ninety-nine other cadet classes of other men and women who have went out and served the commonwealth and I challenge you to carry on that mystique.”

KSP Academy Commander Shawn Darby noted that the Class 100 graduation fell on the anniversary date of the line of duty death for Trooper Anson ‘Blake’ Tribby who perished in 2013. “I’m proud to say that paying tribute to Trooper Tribby was the last detail for these cadets this morning,” said Darby. “As a team, the cadets performed an intense physical workout in honor of Tribby and then read his end of watch narrative.”

Several members of the graduating class earned special recognition’s during the ceremony. The honor of Valedictorian was awarded to Trooper Robert Moster III and the Salutatorian was awarded to Trooper Chase Gilbert.

Trooper Tyler Bloodworth received the ‘Ernie Bivens Award’. This honor is presented to a cadet in each class who, in the opinion of the KSP Academy and fellow cadets, shows distinction as a leader, strives for academic excellence and has excelled in all phases of the academy’s physical and vocational training.

Seventeen cadets earned their Associate’s Degrees in General Occupational and Technical Studies from the Bluegrass Community and Technical College during their 24-weeks at the training academy. These cadets benefited from new hiring guidelines established by state legislature in 2017. Through this revision, anyone who possesses a high school diploma or GED, and has three years of full-time work experience can apply for employment as a KSP Trooper and earn an associate’s degree during the training process.

Cadet Class 100 graduates who earned an associate’s degree are:

Benjamin Allen, Mt. Vernon, Ky.

Joshua Diles, Phelps, Ky.

Nicholas Engler, Eddyville, Ky.

Kayla Gauze, Belfry, Ky.

Douglas Holt, London, Ky.

Hayden Kilbourne, London, Ky.

Trey Lovins, London, Ky.

Austin Mattingly, Bloomfield, Ky.

Colt McGuire, Campbellsburg, Ky.

Blaine Miller, Mt. Washington, Ky.

Kyle Nichols, Elizabethtown, Ky.

Adam Pierce, Elkhorn City, Ky.

Brandon Poole, Burkesville, Ky.

Matthew Purvis, Flemingsburg, Ky.

Thomas Sanders Jr., Richmond, Ky.

Jerry Sparks II, Grayson, Ky.

Justin Vanhook, London, Ky.

Cadet Class 100 graduates and their assigned posts are:

POST 1, MAYFIELD

Tyler Bloodworth, Calvert City, Ky.

Nicholas Engler, Eddyville, Ky.

Marvin Morris, Morehead, Ky.

POST 2, NORTONVILLE

Kirby Broadbent, Roseville, Ca.

Ean Weber, Central City, Ky.

POST 4, ELIZABETHTOWN

Isaac Atwell, Glasgow, Ky.

Jesse Harp, Elizabethtown, Ky.

Blaine Miller, Mt. Washington, Ky.

Robert Moster III, Louisville, Ky.

Joseph Pineiroa, Bardstown, Ky.

POST 5, CAMPBELLSBURG

Tyler Davis, Barbourville, Ky.

Sean Felicicchia, Richmond, Ky.

Chase Gilbert, McKee, Ky.

Hayden Kilbourne, London, Ky.

Colt McGuire, Campbellsburg, Ky.

Kyle Nichols, Elizabethtown, Ky.

Jordan Votaw, La Grange, Ky.

POST 6, DRY RIDGE

Justin Corlis, Mount Olivet, Ky.

Douglas Holt, London, Ky.

Trey Lovins, London, Ky.

Joseph Mallory, London, Ky.

Matthew Purvis, Flemingsburg, Ky.

Justin Vanhook, London, Ky.

POST 8, MOREHEAD

Benjamin Allen, Mt. Vernon, Ky.

Alex Bryant, Jackson, Ky.

Patrick Carlisle, Morehead, Ky.

Austin Miller, Jackson, Ky.

POST 9, PIKEVILLE

James Cress, Slemp, Ky.

Joshua Diles, Phelps, Ky.

Dalton Kidd, Grethel, Ky.

Adam Pierce, Elkhorn City, Ky.

Christopher Tyree, Whitesburg, Ky.

Braxton Whitmore, Hazard, Ky.

POST 10, HARLAN

Brandon Pierson, Cumberland, Ky.

POST 12, FRANKFORT

Thomas Sanders Jr., Richmond, Ky.

Jared Zerhusen, Burlington, Ky.

POST 14, ASHLAND

Kayla Gauze, Belfry, Ky.

Wesley Music, Paintsville, Ky.

Jerry Sparks II, Grayson, Ky.

Skyler Taylor, Hazard, Ky.

POST 15, COLUMBIA

Austin Mattingly, Bloomfield, Ky.

Brandon Poole, Burkesville, Ky.

Jacob Smith, Liberty, Ky.