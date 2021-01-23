Police: Deputy fatally shoots man armed with knives

CANEYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a suspect who charged at him with knives.

Police said in the statement on Friday that two deputies from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a tip that a wanted man was at a residence in Caneyville. Police say the deputies found 34-year-old Brian Abbott inside the home Thursday night armed with two knives and ordered him to drop the weapons multiple times. The statement says Abbott charged toward the deputies and one fired, striking him three times. Abbott was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither deputy was injured. The investigation is continuing.