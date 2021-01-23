Kentucky remembers COVID-19 deaths with statehouse ceremony

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear watched teachers get vaccinated against COVID-19 and later headlined a memorial ceremony for the thousands of Kentuckians who have died from the virus.

He says the dual events Friday reflect the hope of ultimately defeating the coronavirus and the losses the pandemic has inflicted. More than 3,300 Kentuckians have died from the virus. American flags were planted outside the state Capitol during the memorial ceremony in Frankfort. Earlier in the day, Beshear was in Louisville as teachers were being vaccinated.

It underscores his push to get K-12 staffers inoculated statewide to get schools reopened.