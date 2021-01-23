Saturday 23rd January 2021
wclu-logo-web
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
winie-logo-web
Facebook

Kentucky remembers COVID-19 deaths with statehouse ceremony

  • @ 9:40 am

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear watched teachers get vaccinated against COVID-19 and later headlined a memorial ceremony for the thousands of Kentuckians who have died from the virus.

He says the dual events Friday reflect the hope of ultimately defeating the coronavirus and the losses the pandemic has inflicted. More than 3,300 Kentuckians have died from the virus. American flags were planted outside the state Capitol during the memorial ceremony in Frankfort. Earlier in the day, Beshear was in Louisville as teachers were being vaccinated.

It underscores his push to get K-12 staffers inoculated statewide to get schools reopened.

Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2021 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC