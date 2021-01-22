Friday 22nd January 2021
Democratic Senators request investigation into Sens. Hawley and Cruz’s role in Capitol insurrection

  • @ 5:00 am

Seven Democratic senators filed a complaint urging the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate GOP Sens. Ted Cruz’s and Josh Hawley’s efforts to overturn the presidential election results. The complaint comes more than two weeks after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol led by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Cruz and Hawley both raised formal objections during the joint session to confirm Electoral College results and voted against states’ election results after Congress reconvened following the attack.

Senate Dems file ethics complaint against GOP Sens. Hawley, Cruz over role in Capitol riot

Via www.nbcnews.com
The two Republican senators’ actions call for a probe and “a determination whether disciplinary…
 

Editorial credit: vasilis asvestas / Shutterstock.com

