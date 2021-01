GLASGOW, Ky. – The following marriage licenses were issued from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2021.

Jan. 13, 2021

Leslie Ciara Coffey, 27, of Glasgow, and Charles Lester Busey Jr., 24, of Glasgow.

Jan. 15, 2021

Dana Marie Bascelli, 43, of Glasgow, and William Dan Lee Uptegraff, 42, of Glasgow.