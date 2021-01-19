Barren Co. Property Transfers – Week of Jan. 11, 2021

GLASGOW, Ky. – The following property transfers occurred from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2021. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family.

Jan. 11, 2021:

James C. Harris and Sara Beth Harris to Donald Jackson, Lot 38, Steeplechase Estates, $529,000.

Edgar Jerry Eden Jr. and Sherry Ann Eden to Carel I. Ramos-Cruz and Martha Cruz Rubio, .118 acres, Newman Street, $19,000.

Steve Furlong, Steven Furlong and Celia Furlong to Steven Furlong and Celia Furlong, 2 Parcels, Barren and Metcalfe Counties.

Cheryl Berry (Master Commissioner), Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Kenneth J. Kaplin, Sherri Kaplin and Barren County, Kentucky to Southern Cross Estates Inc., Lot 7, Harlow Cemetery Road.

Stephen G. Mayeur and Polly G. Mayuer to Emily Mustread and Larry Mustread, Lot 30, Clearwater Ridge Subdivision, $106,000.

Estate of Donnie E. Scoggins to Beverly B. Scoggins, 2.703 acres, Park City Glasgow Road.

Blevins & Blevins LLC to Henry Damron, Lot 11, Ridgecrest Estates, $189,900.

William H. Smith III to Shawn Houchens, Lot 55, Northside Estates, $55,000.

Tommy Ross and Stephanie Ross to STR LLC, 1.221 acres, Lecta-Kino Road.

Heather P. Travis to Heather Peck, .587 acres (Lot 25), Red Barn Way.

J.S. Calvin Leech to Benjamin G. Neet and Jenifer S. Neet, 1.013 acres (Lot 16), Glover Hills Lane, $8,500.

Wanda T. Doyle to Terrill Riley and Nicole Riley, Lot 11, Eastland Court Subdivision, $7,500.

Wanda T. Doyle to Terrill Riley and Nicole Riley, Lot 12, Eastland Court Subdivision, $7,500.

Zach Fisher Enterprises LLC to Wanda S. Wier, 1.242 acres (Tract 9A), New Salem Road, $209,500.

Timothy S. Wilkerson to Jaime D. Wilkerson, .672 acres (Lot 2), Highway 252.

Jan. 12, 2021:

Wilma Spradlin to Neila J. Combs and William R. Combs, .470 acres, Poplar Springs Road, $45,000.

Burton Subdivision LLC to Bivian W. Driver, Lot 13, Burton Subdivision, $154,900.

Scott Bradford and Janet P. Bradford to The L. Scott Bradford Irrevocable Trust, Lot (16,000 square feet), Terry-Earl Street.

Jane S. Byrd to Saniel R. Mendoza, 14.28 acres, Lexington Drive, $387,000.

Zach Fisher Enterprises LLC to Jane S. Byrd, 2.571 acres, New Salem Road, $249,500.

Jan. 13, 2021:

Kenneth H. Adams and Rebecca S. Adams to Richard L. Burton, .103 acres, Edmonds Road.

Kenneth H. Adams, Rebecca S. Adams, Rebecca F. Jones and Becky Craddock to Richard L. Burton, .007 acres, Edmonds Road.

Highlander Properties LLC to Alvin T. Harkins, Shirley B. Daniel-Harkins and Brianna J. Daniel-Harkins, $52,500.

Lyon B. Hutcherson Jr and Norma J. Hutcherson to Richard Milby and Sharon Milby, Lot 7, Hutcherson Estates, $10,000.

Sue C. Jaggers to KBS Properties LLC, .279 acres (Lot 6), Kenwood Court, $111,000.

Harold O. Purkerson to Kevin Payne and Stephanie Payne, Lot, Barren County, $10,000.

Jan. 14, 2021:

The Pollick Family Trust (Dated Nov. 27, 2002) to Alison Paczkowski, 10.50 acres, Chapman Road.

Randy Lewis Birge and Carol D. Birge to Scottie Wilborn, 2 Lots, Harlow Trail, $225,000.

Jan. 15, 2021:

Mitchell Hollinsworth to Roger Birge Jr. and Brandi J. Birge, 2 Properties, Polar School Road, $420,000.

Charlotte A. Heers and Jordan W. Clark to Jamie M. Cooper and Derick Cooper, Lot 73, Certain Lane, $189,500.

David A. Irwin, Marla E. Irwin and Andrea Gentry (Trustee) to Andrea Gentry (Trustee), David A. Irwin, Marla E. Irwin, Anthony D. Irwin and Lora A. Irwin, .395 acres, Adairland Court.

SAK Properties LLC to KBS Properties LLC, Lot 7, Sunset Avenue.

Ronald S. Nunn and Joye E. Nunn to Carl Franklin Jr. and Brenda Franklin, 2 Parcels, Barren County, $47,500.

Cyndie T. Botts and Phillip Botts to Tevis C. Smith and Hayley B. Smith, 7.291 acres, Barren County.

Danny Lutterman to Betty Denton, .250 acres, Eastland Drive, $10,000.

Miranda B. Robinson to Tommy M. Compton, .515 acres, Longhunters Village Subdivision, $149,900.

William D. Burks to Kelly F. Wolfe and Judy E. Wolfe, Multiple Lots, Barren County, $114,000.

Sarah Barman, Kenneth Barman, Mary Paula Cates, Riley Cates, Jennifer B. Warren, William Warren, Martha B. Clark, Gregory A. Clark, Mary E. Tetley, Daniel Tetley, Christina Bayens-Faust, Jeffery Faust and Craig Bayens to Jon Lykins and Betty Lykins, Lot 255, Cardinal Bay Subdivision, $4,000.