T.J. Regional Health begins accepting names for vaccine waiting list, Phase 1b allocation pending

GLASGOW, Ky. – T.J. Regional Health announced Monday that those eligible for Phase 1b of coronavirus vaccination allocation can request to be placed on a waiting list to receive it.

The health system said the vaccines have not arrived at their facilities. However, they hope to begin vaccinating patients as soon as possible. The Phase 1b allocation includes patients over age 70.

“We have plans in place to distribute it quickly and efficiently once it arrives in our hospitals in Glasgow and in Columbia,” a news release said.

There are two options to sign up for the vaccine waiting list.

An online form is available at tjregionalhealth.org/vaccine or patients can call (270) 659-1010.

The health system ask that patients do not sign up both ways. Duplicate entries will cause delays once they begin calling patients to schedule appointments, the news release said.

The online platform is available anytime, but the phone number is only available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“There is tremendous demand and high volume, so please be patient,” T.J. Regional Health said.

Details for Phase 1c allocation and beyond will be announced in the future when more information is available.