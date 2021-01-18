Glasgow trash collection delayed until Tuesday, other offices closed

Roger Simmons, Director of Glasgow Public Works, speaks before a meeting of the Glasgow City Council.

GLASGOW, Ky. – The City of Glasgow will not collect trash on Monday.

The trash collection is delayed due to the Public Works Department’s closure. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed Jan. 18.

All collection that normally occurs on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, Jan. 19. City officials ask that trashcans be placed curbside by 7 a.m.

Glasgow City and Barren County Departments are also closed on Monday.