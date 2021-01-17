Kentucky Man Arrested with Disorderly Conduct on U.S. Capitol Grounds

Yesterday WCLU provided you with a story on a Kentucky man that was part of the angry mob that was in the U.S. Capitol last week. Damon Beckley was arrested yesterday and has been charged with disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds according to the Courier-Journal.

FBI Louisville arrested Damon Michael Beckley in Cub Run on Saturday, according to the FBI Louisville twitter page. Beckley is also being charged with unlawful entry of a restricted building.

Beckley gave a viral interview from the U.S. Capitol building during the deadly riot on Jan. 6, saying “we’re not putting up with this tyrannical rule.” and making threatening statements.

Beckley later told WDRB News he deleted his Facebook account and removed the SIM card from his phone out of fear he could be charged.

Beckley is scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday.

