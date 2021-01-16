Snow in South Central Kentucky

Snow fell over South Central Kentucky overnight. The snow and ice response team from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 office prepped for the possible winter weather. Crews from around the district were deployed into anti-icing operations yesterday.

A minor winter weather system moved through the area overnight. The temperatures did not get below freezing therefore the snow is mainly on the grassy areas and not on the roads within the city. Slick spots could be possible in some areas. Bridges and overpasses may be slick as they freeze before the roadway does.

If you would like additional information you can go to http://transportation.ky.gov

To find the states of the snow and ice operations in your county you can go to goky.ky.gov