Basketball Scoreboard and Schedule Saturday January 16th 2021

Girls

Barren County over Allen County-Scottsville 40 to 25

Hart County beat Larue County 59 to 44

Edmonson County over Whitesville Trinity 67 to 42

Henderson County beat Bowling Green 56 to 49

Boys

Allen County-Scottsville over Barren County 52 to 46

Larue County beat Hart County 62 to 46

Edmonson County beat Whitesv ille Trinity 63 to 47

Greenwood defeated South Warren 79 to 46

In high school basketball tonight…Glasgow travels to Warren East for a girl/boy doubleheader with the girls playing first at 6PM. Join us for the broadcast at 5:50 on WCLU 103.1 FM and 1490 AM and online at wcluradio.com or on the wclu radio app. Those attending the games in Bowling Green will be able to listen inside the gym on WCLU Sports Plus at 97.3 FM.

In another girl/boy doubleheader, Metcalfe County goes to Adair County.

In girls action…Edmonson County visits Monroe County, Bowling Green plays at Webster County and South Warren is on the road at Breckinridge County.

And in boys games…Edmonson County hosts Bardstown Bethlehem, and Greenwood travels to Louisville Trinity.