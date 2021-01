The Barren County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident Friday morning just before 7:30 on Beaver Creek Road. The East Barren Volunteer Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS assisted.

The Barren County Sheriff’s office investigated an accident Friday morning just before 8:30. The accident was reported on Finney Road and Nan Bishop Road. The South Barren Volunteer Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS assisted.