Ellen DeGeneres returns to talk show after battling Covid-19

Ellen DeGeneres returned to her show for the first time in 2021 with a new episode on Jan. 13, in which the 62-year-old opened up about her recovery from COVID-19. In December, Ellen announced she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It took time for DeGeneres to recover and she kept fans updated on her condition while she was in isolation by sharing some messages and videos on social media.

In the new episode of The Ellen Show, she spoke candidly about her experience with COVID-19, saying she didn’t know how she picked up the illness because she had worn a mask and washed her hands. After finding out her diagnosis, she went home and kept her distance from her wife, Portia de Rossi, who was also tested for COVID-19. The comedian said, “I started to feel better and I’m very fortunate and very blessed. I know a lot of people are struggling with this illness right now, my heart goes out to all of them, as always.”

In the episode, Ellen also spoke with Dr. Sanjay Gupta about the new strain of COVID-19 and what we can possibly expect. They also discussed how COVID-19 cases are rising in Los Angeles, along with the rollout of vaccines.

Editorial credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com