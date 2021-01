GLASGOW, Ky. – The following marriage licenses were issued from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2021.

Jan. 4, 2021:

Lydia P. Borntreger, 22, of Glasgow, and Alvin M. Borntrager, 19, of Glasgow.

Kallie-Ann Kelsay Bellamy, 22, of Park City, and Trace Colby Bishop, 23, of Park City.

Jan. 7, 2021:

Roxana Martinez Soto, 47, of Glasgow, and Jaime Norbel Morales-Morales, 37, of Bowling Green.