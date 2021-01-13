Woman crashes car along Cleveland Avenue

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow woman crashed a vehicle along Cleveland Avenue Monday and was transported to the hospital.

Glasgow Police responded to the intersection of Waterford Lane and Cleveland Avenue for an accident with injuries.

After an investigation, police determined that a 2002 Ford Escort was traveling eastbound along Cleveland Avenue and attempted to avoid an object in the road, overcorrected and struck a ditch line. Mary Oakes was driving the Ford Escort.

Oakes was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital.