Authorities arrest Barren County man in drug raid

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Barren River Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Tuesday and uncovered a significant amount of drugs.

The search warrant was served at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 11, according to a news release. The eventual arrest that took place after the execution happened along Wildcat Road, which is located in east Barren County along Edmonton Road.

Authorities discovered approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine and 275 grams of processed marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, firearms and cash.

Brian James Stephenson, 51, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than or equal to 2 grams of meth), trafficking in marijuana (8 oz to 5 lbs), and possession of drug paraphernalia with an all enhanced firearm.

Stephenson was lodged in the Barren County Correctional Center.