WKU Distinguished Educator Award nominations to close Jan. 31

(WESTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Nominations for the WKU College of Education and Behavioral Sciences’ Distinguished Educator Awards will close Jan. 31.

The awards will celebrate the individual and significant contributions educators make to the teaching profession. From literacy to innovation, WKU will recognize 10 P-12 educators within the university’s service region based on their inspiring solutions in the classroom. This is the second year of the Distinguished Educator Awards.

“We’ve witnessed as our Kentucky teachers have reached, passed, and exceeded many personal and professional thresholds during non-traditional instruction,” said Corinne Murphy, Dean of WKU’s College of Education and Behavioral Sciences. “We can never fully express our gratitude, but we wish to continue showcasing our deep appreciation with our Distinguished Educator Awards. Our teacher leaders deserve recognition and celebration after what has been, no doubt, an exceptionally precarious and trying time in their professional lives.”

On April 14, 2021, WKU officials will recognize finalists and category winners during a socially-distanced celebration. Category winners will each receive a cash prize and a commemorative plaque. Additionally, the newly placed perpetual plaque featured in the Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame will display winners’ names for years to come.

Much like last year, each school district may nominate up to 10 educators. All submissions will require a letter of recommendation about the nominee. For more information, please visit https://www.wku.edu/cebs/educatorawards.php or email Stephanie Martin at stephanie.martin@wku.edu. Nominations will close Jan. 31.