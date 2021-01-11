Local vape product store cited after selling hemp without license

Several package of “The Hemp Doctor” products were seized from Loyal Vapes in Glasgow on Monday following an investigation into a complaint.

(GLASGOW POLICE)

GLASGOW, Ky. – A local store that sells vape products and accessories was cited on Monday after selling hemp without a license.

Glasgow Police investigated a complaint at Loyal Vapes along Happy Valley Road. The complaint apparently cited that the store was selling hemp products without a license.

Police discovered James Lacy, a presumed employee at the business, sold “The Hemp Doctor” brand packages of hemp. The product requires a license to sell, according to Glasgow Police.

Lacy was cited for the infraction and the products were seized from the store.