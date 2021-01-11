Local restaurant closes following COVID case among staff

(CDC)

GLASGOW, Ky. – A local Mexican eatery decided to close its doors immediately after one of their staff members contracted the coronavirus.

Garcia’s Grill, located along North Race Street, announced via Facebook on Monday that it would close its doors because “an employee has recently tested positive for Covid-19.”

The employee is in quarantine, according to the post.

“We are doing everything we can to continuously sanitize and keep our work areas clean as possible,” the post said. “For your and our staff’s safety we will be closed until further notice.”

It’s unclear whether that employee worked in direct contact with customers.

The restaurant reopened last week following an extended holiday hiatus.