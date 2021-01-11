Barren Co. Property Transfers – Week of Jan. 4, 2021

GLASGOW, Ky. – The following property transfers occured from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2021. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family.

Jan. 4, 2021:

Helen C. Gilbert Trust #1, John M. Gilbert, Laura Gilbert and Helen C. Gilbert Trust #2 to John M. Gilbert and Vallorie Gilbert, multiple lots, Blossom Hill Subdivison.

Helen C. Gilbert Trust #1, John M. Gilbert, Laura Gilbert and Helen C. Gilbert Trust #2 to Laura Glibert, multiple lots, Blossom Hills Subdivision.

Edward M. Hammer and Gina T. Hammer to Marilyn K. Shaw, Lot 17 (Block B), Beverly Hills Subdivision, $91,375.

Ashley B. Coulter and Weston M. Coulter to Austin J. Hanner and Lauren Heath, Lot 24, Little Work Acres Road, $172,000.

Michael E. Gill and Monica A. Gill to Jessica L. Townshend and Alexander S. Townshend, Multiple Parcels, Barren County, $310,000.

Charles E. Turner to Jerry Rutledge, 34.780 acres, Potato Cave Road, $121,730.

The Daisy Holsinger Revocable Trust to Sandra K. Butler and Darlene P. Page, 1.033 acres, Old Lexington Road, $187,000.

Noah T. Ford to Allison M. Jordan and Ronald A. Jordan Jr., .384 acres (Tract 7), Homewood Boulevard, $170,000.

Eddie Doty and Phyllis Doty to Chad Fawcett and Sharonda Fawcett, .84 acres, Highway 252.

Manufactured Housing Contract Senior Subordinate to Edwin Joe A. Gabriel, .815 acres (Lot 13), Cedar View Drive, $26,000.

David Carver and Ronda Carver to SMP Properties LLC, 11.785 acres, Aberdeen Drive, $3,500,000.

Elsie Shipley and Linda F. Martin to Anthony Jones and Donna Jones, 4.286 acres, Lexington Drive, $35,000.

Raymond Wilson to B&T Land LLC, 40.000 acres, Big Meadow Road, $140,000.

Ken Ford to Ethan G. Selby and Kimberly Denise Miller Selby, .362 acres (Tract 5), Homewood Boulevard, $168,000.

Mary L. Strange to Sarah L. Strange, Lot 35, Woods Drive, $45,000.

Rita Neighbors to Charles M. Schickinger and Tammy L. Bishop, Lots 4 and 5, Millstown Road, $17,800.

Betty S. Mansfield Living Trust to Stephen Shirley and Susan Shirley, Tract 1, Mansfield Court, $70,000.

Rocky R. McCoy and Ronda K. McCoy to Chad N. Wilson and Sharon L. Wilson, Lot 27, Hidden Acres, $260,000.

Robert A. Martin and Rhonda Martin to Ernestina Marlei Lopez Nolasco, Lots 38 and 39 (Block B), Harston Subdivision, $18,000.

Jan. 5, 2021:

Jimmy B. Ramey, Kim W. Mikolajczyk and Matt Mikolajczyk to Brandon Ramey, .331 acres (Lot 37), Cardinal Court, $58,425.

Brandon Ramey and Andrea Gentry (Trustee) to Andrea Gentry (Trustee), Brandon Ramey and Mercedes E. Berman, .331 acres (Lot 37), Cardinal Court, $58,425.

Keller A. Fishback and Michelle D. Fishback to Billy Smith and Jennifer S. Smith, Tract 1 (P21/480), Barren County, $199,900.

Martin T. Cartwright and Jennifer Cartwright to M.J. Cartwright Property Garden LLC, 2 Lots, Highway 31W.

Martin T. Cartwright and Jennifer Cartwright to M.J. Cartwright Property Garden LLC, .401 acres, W. Brown Street.

The H.T. Hackney Co. to LBH Realty, multiple parcels, Westwood Drive, $575,000.

Danny C. Billingsley, Deborah Billingsley, Sherri R. Gentry, Wesley Gentry, Teresa K. Billingsley, Teresa K. Myatt, Vickie S. Estes and Stephen Estes to Harold D. White, Lot, Eighty-Eight Kino Road, $95,000.

Jeffery C. Harper and Pam L. Harper to Rickie Hagan, 1.093 acres, Highway 1297, $65,000.

Jan. 6, 2021:

Helen H. Peavler, Sam T. Peavlery, Henry T. Holman, Pamela S. Holman, Nancy H. Smith and Kevin A. Smith to Jane H. Ramsey and Michael G. Ramsey, 10.15 acres, Highway 1297, $67,500.

William Wilkins and Agnieszka Wilkins to Terrence Atwood, .535 acres, Mammoth Cave Road, $167,000.

James w. Dyer and Pam Dyer to Span Tech LLC, 2 Lots, Gallatin Road, $200,000.

Bivian Driver to Augustine Leyva, multiple lots (Block G), Columbia Heights Subdivision, $115,500.

Danny L. Vincent and Janice S. Vincent to Danny L. Vincent II and Heather B. Vincent, 20.627 acres, Hiseville Park Road.

Don Richard Doty Jr. and Cathy Doty to Sarah Rider, Lot, West Brown Street, $75,000.

Barbara Medley to Billy Joe Groce and Deborah G. W. Groce, 1 acre, Bartley Road, $15,000.

Lenora Hornback to Darrell W. Sexton and Wanda K. Sexton, multiple lots, Haywood Hills Subdivision, $35,000.

Sitel Operating Corporation to Span Tech LLC, 10.393 acres (Tract 2), Hilltopper Way, $1,207,500.

John A. Shelton and Jamie E. Shelton to William J. Sweeney and Danielle D. Sweeney, 2 parcels, Long Hunters Trail, $164,000.

Jeremiah Bell and Angela S. Bell to Daniel Brown, 2 Parcels, East Main Street, $119,900.

Jan. 7, 2021:

Helen H. Peavler, Sam T. Peavlery, Henry T. Holman, Pamela S. Holman, Nancy H. Smith, Michael G. Ramsey and Kevin A. Smith to Alex Beckham, 31.25 acres, Barren County, $55,000.

Stephen G. Shirley and Susan H. Shirley to Hunter T. Carroll and Dymie M. Carroll, Lot 5, Shiela Drive, $119,900.

Maude T. Isenberg, Betty R. Bailey and J.S. Calvin Leech to Lennea B. Wooten, Lot 12, Beechtree Hills, $6,000.

William J. Simmons and Debra Simmons to Kentcky Tax Exchange LLC, 2 Parcels, South Franklin and East Main Street, $250,000.

Joe S. Doyle to Justin Copass, 7.00 acres, Grinstead Mill Road, $115,000.

R&M Investments LLC to Laymon C. Riggs and Deborah L. Ward, Lot, Carnation Drive, $20,000.

Jan. 8, 2021:

Johnny Glen Waddell and Eva D. Shank to Robert E. Carney, Lot, Grinstead Mill Road, $27,500.

Charles D. Houchens and Tara M. Houchens to Matthew Short and Emily A. Short, 2 Parcels with Exception, Barren County, $105,000.

Murphy M. Demunbrn and Lori N. Demunbrun to Hillary D. Wilson, 51.23 acres, Beaver Creek, $65,000.

Helen H. Peavler, Sam T. Peavlery, Henry T. Holman, Pamela S. Holman, Nancy H. Smith, Jane H. Ramsey, Michael G. Ramsey and Kevin A. Smith to Douglas Furlong and Pauletta Furlong, 2 Tracts, Highway 1297, $155,875.