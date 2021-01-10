Kentucky State Police Make Multiple Arrests in Multi-County Drug Investigation

Paducah, KY. (January 9, 2021) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1, along with McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies, executed a search warrant at a residence on Woodward Street in Paducah at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in reference to possible drug trafficking. This search warrant was part of a larger drug investigation in Livingston and McCracken County. During a search of the residence, Troopers and deputies located a little over 4 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine, liquid methamphetamine, approximately $34,000 in cash, and two handguns.

As a result of the investigation, Troopers arrested Jesse B. Leach, 35 and Jennifer L. Brimahll, 33, both of Paducah, Kentucky. Troopers also arrested Sean M. Smith, 43 of Ledbetter, Kentucky. Leach and Brimhall were each charged with Engaging in Organized Crime, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Greater than 2 grams Methamphetamine), Conspiracy to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Offense, and Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess. Smith was charged with Engaging in Organized Crime and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Greater than 2 grams Methamphetamine). Smith was also charged in Livingston County with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Tampering with Physical Evidence, Drug Paraphernalina – Buy/Possess. and Conspiracy to Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Offense.

The investigation is ongoing by Trooper William Propes. Kentucky State Police was assisted in the investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and the Paducah Police Department.